After giving birth, a 16-year-old mother throws her newborn baby out the toilet window; the baby dies.

After giving birth, a young woman threw her daughter out the toilet window of her flat in a frightening occurrence. The infant girl was discovered motionless on a ventilation duct on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old girl resided with her parents in a housing society in Maharashtra, India’s westernmost state. The newborn was discovered on the air duct of one of the buildings by several residents on Tuesday. She was transported to a private hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The mother was seized by the police and questioned. According to preliminary research, the youngster hid her pregnancy from her parents by dressing in loose clothing. She threw the infant out the window after giving birth to the baby inside the toilet. According to investigators, the baby sustained significant head and shoulder injuries.

“We investigated all CCTV cameras but found nothing, therefore we’re certain it was a member of the public who committed the crime.” We discovered bloodstains on the second story grille while checking the duct area windows,” officer Abhijeet Tailor told Mid-Day News.

“We took the girl into custody later and discovered she had a boyfriend,” says the officer. We also took him to the police station. The girl finally admitted the truth during interrogation. She said that she had kept her pregnancy a secret from her parents by dressing in loose clothing. “Her boyfriend is being interrogated,” Tailor added.

According to the Hindustan Times, police have sent the newborn baby’s body for an autopsy.

A newborn infant with his umbilical cord still attached was found discarded in the bushes outside a village in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state last week, in yet another case of child abandonment. The infant baby boy was nibbled by wild animals and dogs. The boy was brought to a government hospital where his injuries were treated. It was unclear who had abandoned the child.