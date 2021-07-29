After Gini Wijnaldum calls Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Liverpool supporters all say the same thing.

After Gini Wijnaldum wrote a meaningful message to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool supporters all said the same thing.

After both Gomez and Van Dijk sustained season-ending injuries during his final season at Anfield, Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer this summer after his Liverpool contract expired.

“Love to chat with my bro’s, maybe they can play their first minutes in tonight’s game,” he tweeted to his 1.5 million Twitter followers this week. “Best of luck,” she said, holding out a FaceTime photo of the three of them.

After his address to the returning defenders, fans were all emotional and said the same thing.

Wijnaldum recently discussed his departure from Anfield, saying, “Every day in training and in the game, I gave everything.”

“Liverpool was a huge part of my life. There was a time when I didn’t feel loved or respected in that environment.

“Not by my teammates, not by the Melwood staff. I knew they all adored me, and I knew they adored me. It wasn’t from that direction, but rather from the opposite.

“There was a time when I didn’t believe I was loved. I’ve experienced it a few times in the last two seasons.

“The media did not assist. There was a rumour that I didn’t take the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the supporters saw that as, “OK, he didn’t get the offer, so he doesn’t try his hardest to win games.” Everything seemed to be working against me.

“At times, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, me again?’”

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk might make their first-team comeback in Liverpool’s last pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin on Thursday in Austria.