After getting the role of James Bond 007, Daniel Craig drank vodka martinis shaken and stirred.

Daniel Craig has revealed that he got drunk alone on vodka martinis after earning the James Bond role.

The actor initially played 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale and is gearing up for the release of No Time To Die, his fifth and last installment in the franchise.

Craig, largely regarded as one of the best Bonds, remembers learning from franchise producer Barbara Broccoli that he had landed one of Hollywood’s most sought-after roles.

When the 53-year-old received the call, he was filming in the United States. “We were in Baltimore, and I shot off to do a screen test, which of course I couldn’t tell anyone about,” Craig revealed on the sixth and final episode of the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast.

“And then I went back to Baltimore and continued filming, and then I got a call from Barbara saying, ‘The gig is yours.’

“It was a long process; it took me approximately a year from that to my first meeting with Barbara and Michael. It was mostly a sense of disbelief, like,’really?’ from the minute it happened. Really? Really?’ I couldn’t wrap my head around anything and still couldn’t believe it.”

Craig had to rejoice alone because he was sworn to secrecy until the casting was confirmed. “I was in the supermarket getting groceries when the phone rang, and Barbara said, ‘over to you kiddo,’” he explained.

“I got wasted, that’s all I did. I went out and bought a bottle of vodka and a bottle of vermouth, as well as a cocktail shaker, and made three or four vodka martinis for myself.

“With the exception that I could only do it alone because I couldn’t celebrate with anyone because I had to keep it a secret. It had a mournful quality about it.”

Craig admitted that it didn’t hit him until he started shooting the movie that he had taken on one of the most renowned characters in film history. “I believe the first day of shooting was the moment I thought, ‘OK, now we’re doing this,’” he added. But I couldn’t fully take it in till then.”

