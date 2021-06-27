After getting the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination, a mother of three died.

Her family has confirmed that a mother of three died after experiencing an uncommon reaction to the AstraZenica coronavirus vaccine.

Lucy Taberer, 47, got blood clots in her brain after receiving the vaccine, resulting in a catastrophic stroke.

Lucy’s grieving fiance Mark Tomlin, from Aylestone, spoke to LeicestershireLive about how Lucy’s loss has affected him and their five-year-old son Orson.

Lucy, a playgroup leader, he added, initially suffered minor and normal side effects in the days following her vaccination on March 19 at a location in Belgrave.

Her health worsened over time, forcing her to be brought to the hospital, where she died 22 days after being vaccinated, despite specialists’ best efforts to rescue her.

“She was aware that there might be some adverse effects, but she was unconcerned,” Mark explained.

“We assumed they’d clean up like most people’s do.

“That soothed her, and she didn’t believe it had anything to do with the vaccine, but things quickly deteriorated, and panic ensued.

“On her, she acquired a bruise the size of a tennis ball.

“She used to have boundless energy, but she grew tired and sluggish.

“After that, she developed a severe rash on her face and side.

“Her gums began to change color, and we became really concerned.”

Lucy was transported to the Leicester Royal Infirmary on April 1st, 13 days after her immunization, when blood clots were discovered.

Doctors treated her with blood thinning drugs but her condition worsened and she suffered a massive stroke.

She was then transferred to the intensive care unit at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham but, despite surgery to save her, consultants said there was nothing more that could be done for her and recommended her life support be switched off on April 10.

Mark, a 57-year-old metal worker, said it was consultants at the QMC who said Lucy’s severe illness was vaccine-related.

Her death certificate says she died of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and vaccine-associated thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.

Mark said: “We were so happy and looking forward to the future and then suddenly I’m having to. Summary ends.