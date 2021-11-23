After getting hit by a car outside of school, a child was rushed to the hospital with “severe injuries.”

At around 3.05 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were dispatched to West Derby Road opposite West Derby School in Tuebrook following a pedestrian accident.

A response car and an ambulance were deployed by North West Ambulance Service to the area, where they treated the youngster.

Merseyside Police stated today that the child had been rushed to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

There were no arrests, according to a police spokesperson, and the driver stopped at the site and is supporting authorities with their investigations.

On Monday, Merseyside Police asked residents to avoid the area as West Derby Road was closed from Queens Drive to West Derby Road at 3.15pm.

A matrix police car and officers were seen blocking the road in photos taken at the area.

