After getting fined, a woman said she “won’t go back to Lidl.”

Karen Grant, 50, from Raby Mere, Wirral, said she received a parking fine in the mail a few weeks after spending nearly £200 at the bargain supermarket.

Ms Grant complained on Nextdoor that being fined £90 for exceeding the parking time limit by ten minutes at the new Lidl on Thursby Road in Bromborough was “unfair.”

She stated, ” “Lidl Parking Fines are Outrageous. Residents of Bromborough who shop at the new Lidl should be aware of the following information (and possibly further afield).

“I made my weekly shop at the new Lidl in Bromborough a few weeks ago, spending £194.05 and spending 1 hour 41 minutes doing so.

“The parking limit is reportedly 1hr 30 minutes, and I’ve been issued a £90 parking ticket… I’m not going back! Unfair customer service at #LidlUK ” She stated in a remark that she paid the charge because she didn’t want the “ongoing demands and stress,” but many people sympathized with her situation and questioned the time restriction.

One person stated: “This is abhorrent. I’m furious with you.” “How long were the lines?” inquired another. A third was added: “Thank you for letting us know! I’m not going to park there right now.” The new Lidl shop in Wirral began construction in January and opened its doors in August of this year.

With a 1,256m2 sales area, the Bromborough location includes an in-store bakery, customer restrooms, 120 parking places, including disabled and parent and child spaces, and two electric vehicle charging stations.

“We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Bromborough,” stated Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, at the time of the opening.

"We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Bromborough," stated Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB's regional head of property, at the time of the opening.

"It's terrific that we can serve the local community with our multi-award-winning items that shoppers all around the country have come to appreciate," says the company's CEO. We are ecstatic to be able to provide more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we eagerly await everyone's arrival."