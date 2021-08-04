After George overhears a joke about the newcomer on Coronation Street, Eileen becomes envious.

Eileen Grimshaw was envious of a newcomer on Coronation Street as she flirted with George Shuttleworth.

George and Eileen have had an on-again, off-again romance since George moved to the Cobbles and opened his own funeral home.

George was caught flirting with a business associate tonight, which hurt Eileen.

George, on the other hand, promised to make amends by treating Eileen to a meal at the Bistro.

However, as George was buying flowers for their date from Mary Taylor, he overheard Eileen telling Mary that she didn’t want to go out with somebody who worked with dead bodies.

George texted Eileen to cancel the date after being hurt by her remarks.

Instead, he scheduled a meeting with a business associate at the Rovers Return, where Eileen was sobbing over a glass of wine.

Fans adored George’s new love interest, and many wished for them to marry.

“Loving the mystery woman with George,” Michelle tweeted.

“Who is George’s mysterious woman?” Ryan wondered. I’m in love with her.”

“Eileen is furious because George is sharing his Jammie Dodgers with another woman,” Doreen joked.

“Who is that woman George is with?” someone else asked. She appears to be pretty upbeat for someone who is organizing a funeral.”

“A new friend George?” wrote a fifth.