After ‘gazumping’ David Moyes with a Liverpool deal, Rafa Benitez could save Everton millions.

“The sale of Moussa Sissoko to Everton is almost complete. Jose Segui, Valencia midfielder Momo’s agent, told the press that there are only a few minor problems to iron out before the player’s physical. “Liverpool and Benitez have previously inquired about the player’s circumstances, but have not made an offer.”

Everton had defeated their strong local rivals to his signature in a £3.5 million transfer. So it seemed. Soon after, Liverpool hijacked the deal for £5.6 million, and the Mali international was grinning ear to ear with Benitez at Melwood, having reconnected with his former Valencia manager.

The Toffees were gazumped by their present management in the summer of 2005. With a qualifier against Villarreal looming after finishing in the top four, David Moyes and Everton had the potential of Champions League football on their hands. Liverpool did as well, having won the European Cup in the same season after an astonishing comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul.

Liverpool eventually paid a higher fee to get Sissoko’s services, but it’s possible that Sissoko’s connection with his old Mestalla boss was the deciding factor. Benitez had signed the gangly youth from Auxerre in 2003, and he had played 21 times in La Liga before going on to sign the 19-year-old, who was compared to Patrick Vieira, and bring him to Anfield.

Everton were out of Europe and struggling in the Premier League when the Merseyside derby took place at Goodison Park on December 28, while Sissoko was shining in the Liverpool midfield alongside Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, leaving Moyes to lament missing out on the exciting and energetic talent.

“I thought it was a deal we were quite close to finalizing, and we were unhappy not to sign him,” the Scot stated. “We were doing it for a fraction of what Liverpool paid for him.” I met the boy in Amsterdam and felt we had a shot, but it turned out to be a bit like being gazumped while buying a house.

