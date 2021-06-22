After gastric band surgery, James ‘Arg’ Argent sheds five and a half stone.

Just weeks after his gastric surgery, James ‘Arg’ Argent has said he has shed five and a half stone.

After ballooning to 27 stone and doctors telling him he could die if he didn’t lose weight, former Towie star Arg opted to go under the knife.

After being on a strict liquid diet for weeks, Arg updated his fans on his weight loss progress this week, saying he is finally able to consume solid food again.

According to Mirror Online, James tweeted a photo of himself sitting down at E Pellicci Italian restaurant in London, having a meal of salad and chicken.

He said in the caption: “Returning to solid foods I’m overjoyed with the results, having lost 5 1/2 stone so far!

“Thanks to the staff at @wearetransform for leading me through the process of reintroducing solids to my diet.

“To help me attain my weight loss goals, I plan to stick to nutritionally dense meals as part of a well-balanced diet.”

Arg recently opened out about his weight reduction on Steph’s Packed Lunch, saying: “It was awful; I was constantly uneasy, and I couldn’t stand looking in the mirror.

“It was dismal, and I knew it wasn’t me. Now I’m starting to feel like myself again, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.

“Being 27 stone was terrifying… Doctors warned me that it was extremely harmful… I knew it was something I had to address pretty quickly.”

He added: “I’m four stone lighter now. It’s a fantastic start. Four stone out of 11 or 12 might seem like a drop in the ocean but I’m pleased I’ve made progress already.

“I feel so much happier already, I feel healthier already, I’m lighter on my toes, I’m more confident. I’m having a great time right now.

“I can still eat what I want now, it’s down to me what I put inside my mouth. It helps me with portion control.

“It helps me physically, I’ve still got to do a lot of work to make. The summary comes to a close.