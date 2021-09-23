After Gabby Petito went missing, Brian Laundrie went on a trip with his parents, according to neighbors.

William and Charlene Guthrie told Fox News that they saw the Laundrie family packing up their new camper attachment for their pickup vehicle.

They also suspect it was for a vacation the Laundries took approximately a week before Petito, 22, was formally proclaimed missing in September.

“I was doing some work in the front yard and I noticed they got a new camper for the back of the pickup,” Charlene continued to tell the network. I didn’t think anything out of the ordinary.

“I observed them loading it up, so I guess they were getting ready to take their new camper on a camping trip. They’d gone away for the weekend.”

After Petito was reported missing, the couple told the publication that they had informed authorities about the Laundries’ weekend vacation.

Following a planned cross-country journey with his fiancée, Laundrie, 23, returned to the home he shared with Petito and his parents on September 1.

Petito was reported missing on September 11th by her relatives in New York, who said they had not heard from her.

North Port police officers said Laundrie had not cooperated with them during their inquiry into Petito’s disappearance.

Laundrie was categorized as a “person of interest” rather than a suspect throughout this stage of the investigation.

Laundrie was reported missing on Friday after failing to come home from a trek he had planned for the previous day.

Officers with the North Port Police Department stated it was the first time the Laundries had spoken to them in depth.

“We understand the community’s displeasure; we are frustrated as well,” the force stated in a statement on Friday.

“The North Port Police Department and the FBI have been appealing with the family to contact detectives about Brian’s fiancee Gabby Petito for the past six days. They spoke with investigators in depth for the first time on Friday.”

Police announced on Sunday that they had discovered a body that was later identified as Petito’s. The death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Laundrie has been missing since he fled, and police are still looking for him.