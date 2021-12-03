After fuel leaks into the system, military families at the Pearl Harbor base are unable to use tap water.

According to the Associated Press, military families around Pearl Harbor have been unable to drink or use tap water after the Navy’s water system was contaminated with petroleum. The Navy said it had received complaints from 680 Navy and 270 Army houses who had detected a fuel odor or physical negative effects after drinking water from its system, which serves approximately 93,000 people.

Cheri Burness’s family was one of those affected, as she reported stomach cramps, sickness in her 12-year-old daughter, and the family dog refusing to drink tap water completely.

Burness, whose spouse is in the Navy, said, “It was just getting worse every day.”

According to the Associated Press, the Navy claimed on November 22 that a mixture of water and gasoline had entered a fire suppression system drain line in a tunnel at the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility, which is a few miles from Pearl Harbor. The water and gasoline mixture were evacuated in about 14,000 gallons, but the fluid had not leaked into the environment, according to the Navy.

The Navy, on the other hand, said on Thursday that petroleum had been discovered in the Red Hill well, which is connected to an aquifer near the base. According to the Associated Press, use of the well closest to military family living areas afflicted by the contaminated water was prohibited Sunday during a town hall meeting by Rear Admiral Blake Converse, deputy commander of the Pacific Fleet.

One of the most important Navy stations in the world, home to submarines, ships, and the commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, has been hit by troubles. One of Honolulu’s most critical aquifers and water supplies could be jeopardized as a result of the problems.

According to Converse, the Navy will flow clean water via its distribution system to remove any remaining petroleum products. He estimates that the process, which includes testing to ensure that the water passes EPA drinking requirements, will take four to ten days.

According to him, the Navy will also look into how contaminants got into the well and remediate it.

Burness's daughter was so unwell after Thanksgiving that she refused to eat any leftovers, including potatoes, turnips, and carrots.