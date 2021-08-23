After frightening Post Office employees with a handgun, an armed robber fled.

On Saturday, a horrific attempted armed robbery occurred at a Post Office in Wigan, leaving personnel “very terrified and upset” (August 21).

The armed man entered the Post Office on City Road about 11.40 a.m. and “made threats against workers with a firearm,” according to police.

Despite the threats, the man walked away empty-handed from the Post Office. He’s thought to have dashed into a neighboring alleyway toward Selkirk Grove.

In connection with the crime, detectives have published a photograph of a man they want to speak with.

A man is depicted in the photograph wearing black apparel, gloves, a beanie cap, and a face mask. He’s also seen with what appears to be a knapsack on his back.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt throughout the event, but workers were understandably shocked and upset,” said Detective Inspector Philip Housely of GMP’s Wigan division.

“A complete investigation has been initiated to piece together the whole circumstances, and we’re publishing a photograph of a man we’d like to talk with in connection with the incident.

“Because this happened in the middle of the day, we’re asking anyone who was in the area at the time or spotted someone acting suspiciously nearby to come forward and speak with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 0161 856 7094 or 101 and reference incident 1461 from August 21.

Details can also be sent using https://crowd.in/rVhLYA, the police LiveChat facility. or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.