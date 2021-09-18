After friends ‘feared’ holding her hand, a woman takes a significant career move.

A woman wants to help others who suffer from a skin ailment that made her feel alone and misunderstood as a youngster.

Amy Turbull, of Wavertree, grew up with eczema and recalls other children refusing to hold her hand because they were afraid she was contagious during a flare-up.

Amy decided to become a doctor because of misconceptions like this one and a lack of understanding from medical experts.

As her skin ‘bubbles,’ a toddler screams in agony after eating KFC sauce.

The 20-year-old is currently pursuing a degree in medicine at St Andrew’s University, with the goal of becoming a dermatologist and assisting others in similar situations.

Amy developed eczema as a youngster, and her condition worsened when her family relocated to China for her mother Mary’s job, where the temperature was hot and humid.

This week is National Eczema Week, and she’s shared her experience in an effort to raise awareness about the condition and the impact it can have on sufferers and their families.

“I’ve had terrible eczema for as long as I can remember,” Amy explained. It was itchy, red, and heated, and I was prone to skin infections.

“At first, my family attempted holistic and natural remedies, but we finally turned to heavy steroids, and I even participated in clinical trials in China.

“Swimming is a particularly significant cause of flare-ups for me, which is unfortunate because I was once a national swimmer. When I asked my doctor for help, all they said was to avoid swimming, but swimming was my love, and it was so painful to be advised to give it up.”

Amy can now manage her skin condition well, but she still has flare-ups now and then.

Eczema Outreach Support is a national organization that works to enhance the lives of children and young people with eczema, as well as their families.

Amy is a member of the charity’s youth panel, where she and a group of volunteers aged 16 to 25, all of whom have personal experience with eczema, are striving to help young people with the illness.

Amy stated: “The summary has come to an end.”