After Friday’s program, there has been a call for Gogglebox to drop a major feature.

Last Friday, Gogglebox returned to our televisions, with our favorite armchair critics viewing Squid Game and The Mating Game.

Viewers, on the other hand, expressed their desire for one section of the show to be removed from the airing schedule.

The actors reacted to Andrew Marr’s conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday’s show.

Mr Johnson was questioned about Universal Credit, HGV driver shortages, and his recent conference in Manchester by Mr Marr.

However, according to BirminghamLive, several viewers indicated they didn’t want to watch politics on Gogglebox.

David Joseph Lawton had this to say: “Gordon, Gino, and Fred haven’t been watching this yet. I’d want to see them watching taskmaster, but I’m also tired of politics.” Palmer, the farmer, wrote: “I used to watch Gogglebox for a laugh every now and again. That is no longer the case. I’m not interested in what they think about Universal Credit or politics in general.” Beckie Miller went on to say: “I hope people would leave politics out of this. This is intended to be enjoyable.” “Inflation’s gone through the [bleep]roof, therefore it costs more to live,” Pete fumed on the show, “but obviously Boris doesn’t see it that way with his £500 a role wallpaper.” Squid Game and BBC Strictly Come Dancing were also viewed by the Gogglebox cast.

Ellie Warner and her sister Izzy, as well as the Siddiqui family from Derbyshire and the Malones from Manchester, were all expected to appear.

Jenny and Lee from Hull, as well as Giles and Mary, made appearances.