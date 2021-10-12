After ‘Free Flying’ without a Secured Harness, a Woman Plunges To Her Death [Video].

A 33-year-old Kazakhstan mother of three died after a communications mishap caused her to leap off a building without a secure “free-flying” cord.

According to the New York Post, Yevgenia Leontyeva died after falling 82 feet from the roof of a hotel in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, while doing “rope free-flying” – a trick similar to bungee jumping.

A tourist camera showed the woman’s fall, which was described as an experienced jumper in local sources.

According to news outlet East2West, Leontyeva and a companion reportedly posted “Live it up” and “We’re going to fly” on social media prior to the leap.

The organizer allegedly gave the woman permission to jump before her safety rope could be tied to a tree, meaning he was carrying the lifeline in his palm when Leontyeva took the plunge.

Leontyeva plummeted 82 feet to the ground below, where she was pulled 12 feet sideways into a wall. According to the unedited film of the incident, the force of her fall dragged the organizer holding her rope to the floor.

Leontyeva was taken to the hospital right away and given emergency surgery.

A local health representative was cited as saying, “The patient was operated on.”

He explained, “A craniotomy was performed, and the hematoma was removed.”

Leontyeva, on the other hand, died as a result of her injuries.

“The patient died despite continued medical procedures,” a local health spokesperson told East2West.

According to the story, authorities are looking into the woman’s death and suspect the extreme sports firm of “negligence.” If proven guilty, the organizers could face up to 40 days in prison.

Daniel “Dan” Osman, an extreme sports pioneer who pioneered rope free-flying, died in a similar manner in November 1998 while attempting a rope jumping stunt in Yosemite National Park, California. When his rope snapped, he fell to his death from the park’s Leaning Tower rock feature.