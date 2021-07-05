After four sons, Danielle Lloyd is expecting a daughter.

After announcing her pregnancy, Danielle Lloyd has announced she is expecting a girl.

Later this year, the 37-year-old will receive her daughter with husband Michael O’Neill.

After having four boys, Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, whom she shares with her ex Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, whom she shares with Michael, Danielle had made no secret of her desire for a girl.

Danielle, who revealed her gender scan findings to new!, said she cried when she found out she was having a girl.

“I’m overjoyed,” she exclaimed. To be honest, I can’t believe what I’m hearing.

“It won’t feel real until she arrives,” says the narrator.

The adoring mother went on to describe how she and Michael initially learned they were expecting a daughter.

“We scheduled a private gender scan, and I was very nervous in the days leading up to it,” she explained.

“I’ve gone through it four times and they’ve always said it’s a boy, so I was expecting them to say it’s a boy again.”

“And I videoed the whole event, and you can hear me saying, ‘Can you just bloody tell me?!’ as the doctor talked on about the measures and other things.”

Danielle went on to say that she cried when the doctor told her and Michael that they are expecting a daughter in the coming months.

“I was unwell,” she said. On the drive there, I couldn’t breathe.

“It was a mix of exhilaration, nerves, and everything else.” Then he handed Michael a piece of paper that said, ‘It’s 99% a baby girl.’

“I immediately burst into tears, I couldn’t believe it.”

