After four pregnancies, Mom’s teeth have all fallen out and are ‘crumbling and falling apart.’

After four pregnancies, a social media personality lost all of her teeth and began wearing full dentures at the age of 34.

Alicia Hebner, also known as Princess Glitterhead on TikTok and Instagram, began losing her adult teeth when she was 21 years old and pregnant with her first kid, according to 7News.com.au. She had married the previous year.

“We welcomed our first child. That’s when I started to notice my teeth hurting more and becoming more sensitive,” Hebner told the newspaper.

Hebner, who is now a 36-year-old mother of four, recalls her teeth turning “yellow pretty fast” and “feeling soft.” She then lost two of her teeth in the span of two weeks.

With each of her four pregnancies, her oral health deteriorated further. “I’ve lost teeth in every pregnancy I’ve had. I don’t recall my teeth doing much other than breaking and falling apart in the years between pregnancies,” Hebner said.

Hebner eventually had all of her decaying teeth extracted, which her insurance paid for.

The mother said that she was genetically predisposed to teeth loss and decay, and that the pregnancy merely expedited the process. Due to allergies and being a fussy eater, she was malnourished as a youngster and into adulthood.

Hebner’s dentist, Todd Shatkin, said her case is unusual, but that pregnancy may be taxing on the body and that pre-existing disorders can raise the risk of tooth loss.

“A woman’s body goes through a lot of changes throughout pregnancy. You have a lot of hormones in your system. To feed the child, you deplete a lot of nutrients in your body. And you can lose calcium in your bones and teeth, which can lead to more recurrent decay,” the dentist explained.

Pregnancy gingivitis is the most prevalent cause of tooth loss and decay during pregnancy. This occurs when hormonal changes during pregnancy cause the gums to weaken their grasp on the tooth, allowing decay to progress faster.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 percent to 75 percent of pregnant women get gingivitis.

Redness, swelling, discomfort, and teeth deteriorating or becoming loose, according to New York City dentist Catrise Austin, are all indicators of the disorder. The latter can lead to teeth being mobile and even falling out.

The problem arises spontaneously, and there isn't much to do about it.