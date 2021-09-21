After four people were reported dead, the United Nations requested assistance for migrants stuck at the Belarusian border.

According to the Associated Press, two UN agencies requested assistance on Tuesday for refugees detained at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania after four migrants were reported dead. The International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Refugee Agency issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for an investigation into the deaths and requesting “immediate access” to others who may be trapped at the border “in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food, water, and shelter, especially given the approaching winter.”

Poland and Lithuania both declared states of emergency, allowing only border guards and security professionals to enter certain areas along their borders. According to the Associated Press, the two countries are also installing barbed wire fences on their border with Belarus, where many migrants have been seeking to enter the European Union illegally.

When it comes to handling migrant influxes, the organizations extended their sympathies to the families of those who died and urged states to prioritize human rights and international law.

“While governments have the sovereign right to regulate their borders, respect for human rights, including the right to seek refuge, is not incompatible. Pushbacks harm lives and are prohibited by international law, according to the joint declaration.

The agencies also said they were working with authorities to investigate other alternatives for persons still detained at the border, including “asylum, family reunion procedures, and voluntary repatriation for those judged not to require international protection.”

Authorities in Poland said three persons found dead near the Belarusian border on Sunday died of hypothermia and exhaustion. On the Belarus side of the border, Polish border guards also discovered the body of a lady.

The nationalities of the people who died have not been confirmed, according to the United Nations organizations, both of which are situated in Geneva, but two of the hypothermia victims are suspected to be Iraqis.

The organizations said they were “monitoring reports of migrants being pushed back at these crossings with increasing worry.” For weeks, groups of people have been stuck, unable to obtain any type of help, asylum, or basic necessities. Many people were left in desperate situations. This is a condensed version of the information.