After four minor boys threatened to leak sex videos with his girlfriend, a man killed himself.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday in Karnataka, India’s southernmost state. Supreeth K, the victim, was found dead inside a hotel washroom, according to the police, according to The Times of India.

According to local media reports, the man booked a hotel room on Thursday afternoon. The hotel staff noticed water seeping out of Supreeth’s room later that evening, but no one answered the door when they knocked. The hotel personnel then opened the room using a duplicate key and discovered the victim’s body inside.

Supreeth ingested poison to kill himself, according to preliminary research, and a note found inside the room was supposedly written by him. He described four little lads in the note as the ones who compelled him to commit suicide. He claimed that while they were staying at a motel, the boys filmed him and his girlfriend in a compromising situation.

Supreeth was extorted for money by the boys, who threatened to leak the footage if he did not pay up.

According to ANI News, the police arrested all four people identified in the note on Friday after filing a case of abetment to suicide.

The four have admitted to extorting money from the deceased man. Supreeth is said to have paid the lads roughly $70 (5,100 INR), but they demanded more. The date on which the video was captured was not disclosed by the police. Because the defendants are children, their names have not been released.

