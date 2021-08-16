After four days of school, more than 1,000 Nashville students and staff were quarantined.

At less than a week after schools resumed, more than 250 students and staff in Nashville schools tested positive for COVID-19, with over 1,000 placed in quarantine or isolation.

207 kids and 52 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the Metro Nashville Public Schools COVID-19 tracking, while 980 students and 95 staff members are in quarantine or isolation.

The Student Health Services department keeps track of both virtual and in-person instances that are reported to the district. Any students or employees who have reported symptoms of COVID-19 are placed in quarantine.

In a statement to This website, Sean Braisted, a spokesperson for the school system, said the statistics are comparable with previous school year experiences.

“Considering the rate of dissemination of COVID-19 in the community and the fact that nearly all students are in-person, whereas 45 [percent]decided to remain virtual last year, the numbers are consistent with our experiences last year,” the statement said. “In addition to other public safety practices suggested by health professionals, we will continue to mandate universal masking of students and staff.”

Staff who quarantine or self-isolate are provided remote work possibilities, and students who participate in remote instruction can be counted present for attendance purposes, according to the statement.

Last Tuesday, August 10, the district’s 86,000 kids returned to class. The district stated many precautions to minimize the spread of the infection ahead of the reopening.

According to the school district’s website, masks are required in all indoor places, including buses, “until further notice,” but are not necessary outside.

When possible, the school district encourages and promotes social separation. School nurses are also doing contact tracing and can perform COVID-19 tests quickly.

Due to the highly transmissible Delta form, 19 cases have been reported in Tennessee in recent weeks. On Sunday, the state recorded a seven-day average of 2,539 new cases per day, up from a month ago’s average of 562 new cases per day. According to research from John Hopkins University, little over 40% of the state’s population has been properly vaccinated against the virus.

In recent weeks, students across the United States have returned to school, with many of them testing positive for the virus or being placed in isolation.

