After forgetting what day of the week it was, a 31-year-old woman was directed to A&E.

After having a “weird turn” and forgetting what day of the week it was, a woman was advised to go to A&E.

When Zara Taylor’s eyelids started flickering and she couldn’t keep them open following a minor operation last year, she knew something wasn’t right.

The 31-year-old NHS clerk called her husband Jordan for assistance and was ordered to go to the hospital right away.

Zara was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2021 after suffering three seizures out of the blue, according to Lancs Live.

Zara, a Blackpool resident, is sharing her tale in order to increase awareness about the disease.

“On the 15th of December 2020, I underwent a minor gynaecological operation under general anaesthesia,” Zara explained.

“I was sitting on my bed a few days later when my eyelids started flickering and I couldn’t keep them open.

“I assumed I was having a ‘funny turn’ after the operation at first, but when I realized I didn’t remember what day of the week it was, I called Jordan, who was at work.

“He summoned his mother, Pam, who found me sitting at the bottom of the steps. I couldn’t remember what had just happened. My mother came over and dialed 111.

“They told us to go to Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s A&E.”

Zara underwent blood tests before being released home.

She recovered nicely, then had another seizure while getting ready to go out on New Year’s Day.

“All of a sudden, I fell into the dog bed we have for Tia and Lola, our two Shar Peis,” she explained.

“At first, Jordan believed I was playing around, but he soon realized I was suffering a seizure and called an ambulance to take me to the hospital.

“They took further blood tests, and I was sent home once more. In retrospect, I can’t believe I was told I could keep driving and that no additional tests were required.”

Zara had her third seizure while at home on January 12, 2021, prompting a CT scan. A more comprehensive MRI scan revealed a brain tumor measuring 52 mm in diameter.

