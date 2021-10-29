After forcing students to clean a ‘untidy’ bathroom, the teacher was fired and reported to authorities.

After requesting kids to clean a “very untidy” bathroom at school, a Florida teacher was reportedly pulled from the classroom.

According to WFTV 9, the Celebration K-8 school teacher in Osceola County, Florida, was reported to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the accusation.

In a letter to parents, the school’s administrator, Rhonda McMahon, revealed that a group of third-graders had left the lavatory in a state of disarray and had been forced to clean it as a punishment.

According to WFTV 9, McMahon stated, “Please be assured that I take the issue very seriously.”

The incident has also been reported to the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to McMahon.

The Washington Newsday sought comment from the school district, McMahon, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Children and Families, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Jon Arguello, a member of the Osceola County school board, said he had received complaints from parents who were concerned that the pupils were not given any protection when cleaning the bathroom.

He also stated that the incident is a symptom of a larger issue, as the school district lacks the resources and personnel required to handle day-to-day activities.

“There aren’t enough paraprofessionals.” There aren’t enough custodians. According to WFTV 9, “we don’t have enough bus drivers.” “If you ignore that, you’ll end up in circumstances like these.” I’m sure they’ll claim it’s an isolated incidence, but it isn’t.” Due to an increase in COVID cases, Celebration K-8 was shuttered for a few days in August and converted to online learning.

According to WFTV 9, the school district stated in August that “the COVID-19 epidemic has touched several students, teachers, and staff.”

Florida presented a plan for federal school relief funding on October 6 to solve COVID-related concerns, support online learning, and expand educational programs, among other things.

COVID protection gear, like as face masks, hand sanitizer, and bleach wipes, might be purchased with funds allocated by the state.

The proposed plan stated that “at a minimum, schools should be supportive of students, teachers, and staff who voluntarily wear cloth face coverings,” as the state does not force school workers and children to wear face masks.

A planned $8 million fund would also be set aside to assist Florida schools in developing distant learning initiatives.

“The Continuity of Instruction Plan.” This is a condensed version of the information.