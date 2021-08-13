After food goes missing from the fridge, roommates ‘attack man with machete and oxygen tank.’

After food went missing from their shared apartment’s fridge, a man and a woman were arrested in Tennessee for beating their roommate with a machete and an oxygen tank, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to an assault report from a home in the Madison district of Nashville. According to WKRN.com, police arrested David Curry, 45, and Wanda Plumely, 46, for “attacking their roommate after an altercation over food.”

Curry approached the victim about the food taken from the refrigerator, according to the report, which resulted in a fight between the two. Curry is accused of punching the victim during the argument, causing him to crash into a window before stumbling and collapsing to the ground.

Plumely stepped out of her room when she heard the noise and intervened in the brawl. Curry allegedly punched the man in the head with an oxygen tank while choking him.

Curry allegedly tried to gouge out the victim’s eyes and threatened to slice off his head with a machete, according to the police complaint. He then struck the victim in the head with the same machete, according to WVLT 8 TV.

Officials did not release the victim’s identification or any more information about his condition. A felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been filed against Curry and Plumely. Their bail was set at $5,000 for each of them.

In 2019, a Milwaukee man was jailed after his 5-year-old son was allegedly beaten and died after the child ate a piece of his cheesecake.

Travis Stackhouse, 29, was reportedly enraged when his three children allegedly ate the cheesecake he had received for Father’s Day. He said to police that he punched his son in the stomach after the boy ate the last piece of food he had set out for himself.

The infant had a punctured stomach, bruised kidneys, and a torn adrenal gland, according to a medical checkup. The youngster died as a result of blunt force injuries to the abdomen, according to an autopsy. In the killing of his kid, Stackhouse was charged with first-degree reckless homicide.