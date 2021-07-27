After following him home in an unmarked car, a man “compliments” the cops.

After being followed back to his house by an unmarked police car, a guy thanked the officers.

On County Road in Kirkby, police noticed a man riding an electric bike along the street, but were unable to stop him when he rode off into a park.

However, the rider was followed home by an unmarked police car. According to police, they discovered cocaine at the residence and apprehended a male, who then “complimented” officers.

Wayne Rooney was photographed sleeping next to two ladies, which drew the attention of the police.

Police released photos of the seized electric bike, along with a statement that stated, “We hope you’ve had a beautiful sunny Sunday today, the cops from Kirkby surely have.” Kirkby Community Team officers seized an electric bike this evening after seeing a man riding irresponsibly along County Road’s tarmac.

“The male rider felt it would be a good idea to try to elude officers by entering a local park area, but he had no idea that a plain police vehicle was following him back to his home address! Following a check of his property, one person was arrested and a quantity of drugs was discovered.

“The male was so taken aback by the cops’ actions that he even congratulated them on their policing approach!! #Newrecruit

“We may not be everywhere, but we have the potential to be anywhere. Tell us on https://crowd.in/LQOsus if you know where scrambler bikes or electric bikes are being stored.”