After flying over the border in Arizona, a drone carrying pounds of heroin and a GPS tracker was captured.

After flying over the US-Mexico border in Arizona, a drone carrying several pounds of heroin and a GPS tracker was recently intercepted.

On Tuesday, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) border patrol in Yuma, Arizona, shared a photo of the drone they had captured on Facebook. According to the DEA, the “small unmanned aircraft” was transporting six and a half pounds of heroin across the border near Yuma.

Aside from the heroin, Border Patrol agents discovered that the drone was equipped with a GPS tracker that was hidden inside the narcotics package.

Yuma Border Patrol authorities noted in a Facebook post that “such parcels of hard narcotics are sometimes equipped with trackers to allow smugglers waiting on the northern side of the border to quickly find the packages after they are dropped.”

According to the article, the drone was caught and transferred to CBP’s Yuma Station for processing, along with the “payload” of heroin.

This isn’t the first time Border Patrol officials have discovered narcotics being transported across the border into the United States using drones.

Border Patrol officials working in the Yuma Sector caught drones carrying narcotics on two separate instances between April 29 and May 3, according to CBP. In a news release, the agency said one drone flew over the border and dropped a package containing 463 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,000, according to the agency.

On May 2, 2020, “individuals in Mexico launched a drone that entered U.S. airspace and dropped many parcels,” according to the second incident. Agents from the Border Patrol were able to capture ten packages dropped by the drone, which they said contained 11 kilograms of cocaine worth $306,000 on the street.

Border Patrol agents in San Diego recovered a crashed drone carrying methamphetamine in February of this year, which was a similar incident. The drone fell “on the roof of a local shop along the border in San Ysidro,” according to Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, who posted an image of the drone on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.