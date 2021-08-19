After flinging the infant to safety, the brave mother loses a limb on a trip to Aldi.

Her family reported today that a nurse who pushed her baby out of the path of an oncoming car suffered life-changing injuries.

Ruby Flanagan, 24, from Wallasey, went to Bidston Moss Retail Park with her grandmother on Monday with a large shopping list because she was preparing to wean her five-month-old baby, Leon, off formula.

She was carrying her five-month-old child across a zebra crossing on her way to Aldi when she was crushed between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen.

Ruby, a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, had the foresight to throw her infant out of harm’s way when she realized what was about to happen, according to her sister-in-law Chelsea Clarke.

“It’s so terrible because she was so anxious to go to Aldi and acquire avocados, broccoli, and all the stuff to blend together and wean baby Leon,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“She was so excited to be there and was in such a horrible and tragic accident.”

Workers from the retail park rushed to Ruby’s rescue as soon as the incident occurred, before the emergency services arrived.

While police officers hurried to grab baby Leon blankets and dummies, one staff employee wrapped her legs up and pulled open bedding covers to make her feel more comfortable.

After the crash, Ruby was rushed to Aintree Hospital, where her right leg was amputated and the other was placed in a stabilizing cage.

Ruby was “traumatized” when she awoke to find one of her legs had been amputated, according to her sister-in-law, and there are fears she may still lose her other leg due to several fractures.

“She was worried about how she was going to pay the mortgage, bills, and look after her baby,” she said.

“She was supposed to return to work next month after being on maternity leave, but due to the injury, she won’t be able to do so.

“Her spouse Leon Clarke will be unable to work because he will be responsible for their young son while she is at home.”

