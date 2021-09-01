After fleeing the Taliban government, the first 100 Afghan refugees arrive in Liverpool.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the first Afghan refugees have landed in Liverpool.

After completing Covid-19 quarantine elsewhere in the UK, around 100 people, including families and single persons, are currently being housed in a hotel in south Liverpool.

Liverpool has a long history of assisting refugees and asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution, and the city council was one of the first in the UK to announce that it would assist Afghan refugees.

‘Afghan migrants are welcome in the Liverpool City Region,’ says Steve Rotheram.

As US and British soldiers completed their controversial departure, a large number of citizens fled the nation following the Taliban’s swift takeover.

The refugees who have arrived in Liverpool are now receiving welfare assistance from Liverpool City Council, the Home Office, and other partners, as well as assistance with other requirements such as education and healthcare in the days and weeks ahead.

All of the Afghan nationals will remain at the hotel until they can find acceptable, long-term housing, which might be anywhere in the north west or across the Liverpool City Region.

“We have all been moved by the situation of the Afghan people who have literally been fleeing for their lives,” said Councillor Abdul Qadir, Cabinet member for Neighbourhoods.

“Liverpool is delighted to be assisting with the accommodation of a number of Afghan refugees.

“They have been through a difficult experience, but I am confident that the people of this city will make them feel very welcome during their stay.”

The Home Office covers the entire expense of the resettlement program.

People who want to help the refugees, such as by giving items, should contact one of Liverpool’s refugee assistance organizations. The council’s website has all the necessary information.

