After fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident, a drunk driver is sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said a 38-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal car accident in 2020.

According to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero of Toms River, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in September after driving while intoxicated and causing the crash that killed Daniel Cintron and injured another man on the Garden State Parkway last year.

Sandoval-Guerrero was driving south on Parkway around milepost 86 in Toms River on Sept. 5, 2020, when he collided with Cintron, 50, of Ossining, New York, and another vehicle, Frank Puglisi, 21, of Staten Island.

Cintron and Puglisi had earlier exited their respective vehicles following a “minor” automobile accident. Prosecutors said they were exchanging insurance information on the Parkway’s shoulder when they were struck by Sandoval-2002 Guerrero’s Mercury Mountaineer.

Cintron was flung into the lanes of traffic and was ran over by passing automobiles, while Puglisi was wounded on the left arm. Cintron was declared dead on the spot.

During the inquiry, police discovered that instead of pulling over, Sandoval-Guerrero fled the site of the accident. Later, he parked his car on the shoulder and fled on foot.

Sandoval-Guerrero was apprehended by police near the intersection of Route 9 and Church Road.

Sandoval-Guerrero was arrested and determined to have a blood alcohol level of.146 percent when his blood was drawn. In New Jersey, the legal limit is.08 percent.

Since his arrest, Sandoval-Guerrero has been incarcerated in the Ocean County Jail.

Sandoval-jail Guerrero’s sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires him to complete at least 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Sandoval-Guerrero was sentenced to seven years in prison and had his driving privileges restricted for ten years by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski. After he is released from prison, the suspension will begin.

The judge ordered Sandoval-Guerrero to install an ignition interlock device on his car for one year after the 10-year suspension of his driving privileges expired, in compliance with modifications to the statutes prohibiting Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Drivers are obliged to blow into a tube to provide a blood-alcohol measurement with ignition locking devices, which operate as an ordinary breathalyzer test. If a motorist is proven to have, it will prevent the automobile from starting.