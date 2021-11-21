After fleeing a stabbing in Crosby, a man was apprehended.

Officers from the Sefton targeted team discovered a male person, who is currently being held in custody whilst detectives interview him.

The injuries sustained by the victim are not regarded to be life-threatening.

“ARREST | Officers from Sefton Targeted Team acted rapidly this evening in the capture of a male who was located after fleeing the scene of a stabbing in the #Crosby area,” Merseyside Police South Sefton announced on Twitter on Sunday morning.

“The individual is being held in custody as detectives conduct an investigation.”

According to Home Office records, there were roughly 41,000 knife or sharp instrument offenses in England and Wales in the year ending March 2021.

Knife crime in Merseyside decreased by 7% in the year ending July 2020, according to statistics.