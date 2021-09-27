After five Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority lashed out at Israel.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the violence and accused the Israeli government during a clash with Israeli police that resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians, according to the Associated Press.

The deaths occurred on Sunday, following a series of Israeli arrest raids against suspected Hamas militants, in which two Israeli soldiers were critically injured.

According to the Associated Press, the West Bank has seen increased clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in recent months, fueled by the construction of Israeli settlements, increased militant activity in the region’s north, and the lingering effects of last May’s conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. The gunfire on Sunday was the worst in recent weeks between the two gangs.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised his country’s soldiers for confronting “the enemy” and carrying out the operations on suspected extremists. The Palestinian Authority, which administers certain semiautonomous regions in the West Bank, chastised Israel, saying it was “totally and directly accountable for this horrific morning and the occupation troops’ crimes.”

The Israeli military said the raids were done in response to current threats and that it had been tracking Hamas militants for several weeks.

The military stated in a statement that it conducted five simultaneous operations and that soldiers opened fire after being shot at in two different places. Five militants were killed, and numerous others were captured, according to the report.

An officer and a soldier were also gravely hurt, probably accidently, by Israeli fire, according to the report.

Two Palestinians were killed near Jenin, in the northern West Bank, and three more were killed in Biddu, north of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Hamas stated that four of the dead were members of the Islamic terrorist group, including all three murdered in Biddu. A 16-year-old child was also among the deceased, according to Palestinian officials, though it was unclear whether he was a jihadist.

Hamas, on the other hand, chastised the Palestinian Authority, which continues security coordination with Israel in a joint fight against the Islamic group.

Recent discussions between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli officials, according to Hamas spokesman Abdulatif al-Qanou, “encouraged the occupation to pursue the resistance once more.”

The Gaza Strip is ruled by Hamas. This is a condensed version of the information.