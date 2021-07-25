After finishing fifth in the 4x100m freestyle relay, Upton swimmer Freya Anderson is hoping to shine at the right time.

Team GB had no intention of competing in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay in Tokyo.

This event became a realistic possibility only after the quartet of Upton’s Freya Anderson, Anna Hopkin, Abbie Wood, and Lucy Hope set the British record on their route to gold at the European Championships in May.

The four Olympic debutants have broken the British record twice in Tokyo, the second time in the final to finish fifth.

And now that all four are operational, the relay and its component elements have a bright future ahead of them, assuming they can peak at the proper time.

“It’s about preparing, it’s really difficult to get back to the finals from the heats,” Anderson, who will also participate in the 100m and 200m freestyle, added. It’s anyone’s game in the finals. It’s all about hitting it at the proper time.”

“To come away with a best time as a relay team, we couldn’t have done much more,” Wood continued. It seemed like a promising start to the competition.

“This is our first Olympics; I feel like we just walked into our first Olympic final, and we did ourselves well by setting a British record.

“As a team, we can grow year after year, and it’s fascinating to see what’s in store. This will be the third time the four of us have raced together, so it will be fascinating to see if we gain more experience and how far we can go.”

These Games are different from regular swimming meets in that the finals are held in the mornings to accommodate the schedules of American television networks.

This is a significant shift for the swimmers, and it has resulted in a few unexpected results, the most notable of which is 18-year-old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui’s gold in the 400m freestyle.

And Wood believes that the first finals session’s results should inspire every swimmer in Tokyo.

“Now that we’ve had a taste, we know what we’re dealing with, especially after watching all the other,” Wood, who was broadcast live on and with Anderson, said.

