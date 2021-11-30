After finding his’superpower,’ a pensioner feared his life was ended.

After being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, a retiree revealed the overwhelming sense of loneliness he felt.

After being diagnosed with dementia, Tommy Dunne, 68, has dedicated his life to raising awareness about the disease.

“The day I got my diagnosis, I was handed my diagnosis in one hand and my superpower in the other – that superpower turned out to be invisibility,” Tommy, a former railway manager, said.

For those living with dementia, a lack of knowledge combined with varying degrees of care can lead to social isolation, loneliness, and, in certain cases, financial and digital deprivation.

Tommy stated, ” “I enjoyed golf and socializing in the clubhouse, so I walked up to the course. However, once I told people about my diagnosis, they stopped talking to me and began talking about me. I realized that now I knew what my superpower is: the ability to blend into the background in a crowded environment.

“That day was the loneliest I’d ever felt.

“It’s difficult for me to comprehend why people will talk to plants and animals but not to someone with dementia,” he continued.

The House of Memories dementia-awareness program at National Museums Liverpool is now offering a tablet loan service.

Connect My Memories strives to combat social, financial, and digital exclusion by providing kit, data, and skills to older individuals, families, unpaid carers, community workers, and volunteers who may not have access to resources as they learn to utilize mobile technology.

The My House of Memories app, a museum-based resource co-created by persons living with dementia and their carers, including Tommy Dunne, is introduced in digital workshops.

It is intended to assist people create relationships with their families and caretakers that can make a meaningful impact in their lives by triggering memories of the past using museum exhibits and people’s own photos.

Carol Rogers, director of the National Museums Liverpool’s House of Memories, said: “Tommy Dunne has accompanied us on our dementia journey.

“It’s because of him and his classmates that we constantly coming up with new ideas for. ”

