After finding her ‘beautiful’ daughter dead in bed, her mother says she’ll never be the same.

A mother expressed her grief after her “beautiful” daughter died in her sleep.

Amelia Smith, from Kirkby, was discovered dead in her bed by her partner Tom Mooney, only a month after giving birth to their daughter.

The loss of the mother of two caused a flood of messages on social media, with hundreds paying respect to her.

Those who paid tribute on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page included friends, family, and members of the public.

Sylvia Couling, Amelia’s mother, wrote: “Reading this is ripping my heart out. Amelia, our lovely Amelia, will never be the same again.” Sian Willmitt expressed her thoughts as follows: “Amelia, my lovely Amelia I’m really missing you.” “One of the loveliest persons to walk this earth, RIP angel,” Abbey James remarked. Samantha Worrall expressed her thoughts as follows: “For the entire family, my heart hurts. Tom and her children, in particular. Beautiful girl, may you rest in peace.” “We love you, Amelia,” Laurie Mooney said. Hannah Dwyer expressed her thoughts as follows: “My heart hasn’t healed yet. We miss you so much, darling girl. Rest in peace. I’ll always consider myself fortunate to have met you.” “Rest in peace darling angel xx,” Brenda Riley said. Patricia Paddock expressed her thoughts as follows: “My heartfelt condolences go out to her little family. It’s tragic; she was far too young to die.” Amelia gave birth to her baby Poppy at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on October 1, and her partner Tom Mooney said she was “as normal as can be” the night before she died.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “She went back to sleep after feeding the baby at 4 a.m.

“I got up at 6.30 a.m. with the two kids, took them upstairs, and returned at 8.45 a.m. to find her just lying there.

“So I have no idea what happened in those few hours. However, we have yet to receive a response from the coroner.” The cause of Amelia’s death is unknown, but Tom claims that her passing has left everyone heartbroken.

He claimed she was brought to the hospital three months before to Poppy’s birth because she had low potassium levels, for which she was put on a drip and given medication.

The mother, who also has a two-year-old son Lucas, put up a Gofundme website, which has now raised nearly £9,000.

