After finding a “luscious” £11 fuzzy PJ set, Primark buyers believe “autumn is calling.”

Primark customers were enthralled after discovering a £11 set of “lush” Eeyore pyjamas on the retailer’s website.

Primark uses a variety of social media channels to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and goods available in shops.

On Instagram, the company has millions of followers who are eager to keep up with all of its new products.

Primark’s ‘wonderful’ £15 botanical bedroom set is a must-have for consumers.

This is largely due to the fact that, unlike most merchants, the budget-friendly store lacks a website where fans may buy their favorite outfits.

Primark shared a snapshot of its pink fuzzy pyjama set on its main Instagram page, complete with an embroidered sleeping Eeyore motif; the figure popularized in A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh novels.

Instagram

“Hot cocoa and soft PJ’s, name a better evening pair Eeyore set £11/€13/$15,” the store captioned the photo.

The £11 set was a hit with Primark’s 8.9 million Instagram followers, with over 63,000 likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s so lovely and fluffy!” Abigail exclaimed.

“Autumn is beckoning us,” Nic said, tagging a buddy.

“Xmas present!” Emma said, tagging a buddy.

“Can’t wait to go winter pajama shopping with you,” Joanne told a pal.

“I guess it’s that time of year now,” Taybah observed. PJs made of fleece.”

“These seem really comfortable,” Joely commented.

“It’s really cute,” Kate added.

“Need!!,” Sharon exclaimed.

“We NEED these,” Em said, tagging a buddy.

“Looks lush,” Amelie commented.

