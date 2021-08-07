After finding a “dream” Christmas present in August, shoppers were split.

Snack News & Reviews on Facebook shared a photo of a new Aero chocolate bar that was found on the shelves at Farmfoods this week, and folks are split on whether they like it or not.

The Aero Festive Snowy White bar was sighted at Farmfoods for 79p.

“Christmas is coming!” the website posted with a photo of the bar. Aero Snowy White has been discovered at Farmfoods!” The post received nearly 2,000 likes and over 900 comments from people who were interested in the chocolate bar.

While some customers applauded the introduction of the holiday staple, others disapproved, telling folks to “have a grip.”

One customer said, “Yum yum I enjoyed these,” while another stated, “Looks banging.”

“I really want to try that chocolate,” a fourth stated, while a fifth exclaimed, “OH MY GOD!”

“I’m on the hunt,” wrote another.

However, not everyone was pleased with the news.

“Christmas can f*** off and wait for the next heatwave!!,” one consumer said.

“Christmas is coming lol???,” wrote another. I still haven’t celebrated my birthday or Halloween.”

“Seriously, we just got into August, have a grip,” a third added.