After finding a ‘annoying’ spelling error on a mug, B&M consumers were in stitches.

After detecting a typographical error on one of B&M’s mugs, customers were in stitches.

The high street favourite is known and appreciated for its vast collection of on-trend homeware, accessories, and more – but their astrology-themed mug sparked a stir for all the wrong reasons.

The mugs include all 12 zodiac signs, albeit B&M messed up the spelling of Pisces.

A Reddit user noticed the mistake and shared an image of the fashionable cup on the famous social media network.

The spelling mistake is written in a stylish gold script on a mug that is glazed in a trendy grey ombré color. The spelling of Pisces is incorrectly spelled as “Pices.”

The original poster shared the blunder on Reddit, writing, “Take a trip to your local B&M for your “Pices” mug.”

Pisces, not “Pices,” is the correct spelling of the astrological sign.

People flew to the comments section, tickled by the spelling gaffe, to voice their ideas, according to the Daily Star.

“LOL I might grab this for my mum,” one user said. It will irritate her even more because she is a Pisces and a teacher.” “Got my eye on that Sagittaring mug next to it,” another user said. “Have they got one for Vingos?” joked a third person. “Did they have any Capricom?” wondered someone else, who wanted to join in on the joke. The zodiac sign Pisces is the twelfth and final sign in the zodiac.

“We’re aware of a number of mugs with a spelling issue produced by our supplier,” a B&M spokeswoman informed the Daily Star.