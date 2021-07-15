After filming herself driving at 88 mph on the highway, a Snapchat mother crashes her car.

Before the high-speed crash on the M60 that ripped the engine out of her VW Golf, Crystal Ward was recording an eight-second video.

On approach to the motorway, the 27-year-video old’s displayed the speedometer and had loud music playing in the background, according to Manchester Evening News.

Her spouse could be heard shouting “Babe” shortly before the camera cut-off as the car entered the cross-hatchings on entry to the main road.

Ward, of Bradford, slammed into the barrier at such a high speed that she was thrown from the driver’s seat.

On the fourth lane of the carriageway, another motorist crashed with the engine, but they survived with only a punctured tyre.

Ward was found to be over four times the drug driving limit for cannabis, according to the evidence presented before Minshull Street Crown Court.

Drug driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance were all plead guilty at a previous hearing.

She escaped going to jail by a hair’s breadth.

Ward was driving on the M60 at Trafford at roughly 1.45 a.m. on June 11 last year, according to prosecutor Peter Connick, while carrying a passenger.

“She was driving on the entry slipway from junctions 6 and 7, and she was using one hand on the steering wheel and the other to hold her phone to shoot a video of the dashboard,” Mr Connick explained.

“Before the tape breaks off, the footage indicates a speed of 88 mph being reached.

“As the speed increases, the passenger can be heard shouting ‘Babe’ to the defendant shortly before the tape finishes.

“The vehicle enters the cross-hatchings between the off-slip and the access to the main highway in the last frames.”

Ward crashed with the bullnose of the Armco crash barrier, which separates the slip lane from the main roadway, according to the court.

After then, the truck became ‘airborne,’ colliding with two lighting columns.

“The defendant was catapulted from the vehicle and landed on an adjacent grass verge,” Mr Connick said.

“The engine block of the Golf was ripped apart as a result of the massive force of the crash.

