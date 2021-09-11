After filing an appeal, Gov. Ron DeSantis has won the ban on mask mandates in Florida schools.

Following an appeals court decision, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s mask mandate ban for Florida schools has been reinstated.

The 1st District Court of Appeal overruled a judge’s two-day stay in Tallahassee, delaying the implementation of the mask requirement ban in schools.

“When a public person or agency seeks appellate review, as in this instance, there is a presumption in favor of a stay under the rule, and the stay should be vacated only for the most compelling of reasons,” according to the court judgment.

“Given the presumption against dismissing the automatic stay, the stay should have been maintained until appeal.”

After hearing the news, Christina Pushaw, a spokesman for DeSantis, hailed the appeals court’s decision. She tweeted, “The rule requiring ALL Florida school districts to safeguard parents’ rights to choose whether or not to mask their children is BACK IN EFFECT!”

The reinstatement of the mask requirement ban might result in financial consequences, such as salary reductions for school board members who voted to impose safety guidelines.

The Department of Education introduced a grant program the day before the ruling to help school districts implement mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety measures to safeguard their personnel and children during the pandemic.

“Every student across the country deserves the chance to return to school in person securely this fall, and every family should have confidence that their school is implementing rules that keep their children safe,” said Miguel Cardona, the United States Secretary of Education.

“Rather than punishing districts for utilizing proven ways to keep schools open and secure, we should be thanking them.”