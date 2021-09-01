After filing a domestic violence complaint against him, a man fatally throws acid at his wife.

After her spouse hurled acid at her, she died. According to authorities, the brutal incident occurred as the woman was coming home after filing a domestic abuse complaint against her spouse.

Revathi, a 47-year-old woman from Salem in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died Monday evening after receiving 70% burns in the cruel attack. According to news outlet The Hindu, her husband, a 53-year-old man named Yesudas, was arrested on allegations of murder on Tuesday.

The couple had three children and had been married for 20 years.

They were apparently having frequent fights and have been living apart for the past three months. According to The Times of India, Yesudas tormented his wife on suspicion of infidelity on a regular basis.

Revathi, who was staying with her parents at the time, was convinced by Yesudas to return to his residence on Saturday. He apparently thrashed her again when she returned home Sunday night. He suspected she was having an affair once more.

Revathi and her mother went to the police station on Monday to file a domestic abuse complaint against her husband. She also expressed her desire for a divorce from Yesudas to the police. The cops then recommended her to take her concerns to a family court.

Yesudas approached Revathi with a can of acid and flung it at her as she was waiting for a bus to take her home, according to authorities. Following the alleged assault, he fled.

Revathi had significant burn injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she died later that day. Her mother, who was present at the time of the incident, received minor injuries as well.

Another lady was allegedly attacked with acid in India earlier this month in an apparent attempt to get her to withdraw a rape case. After threatening to withdraw the rape and extortion case she had filed against a woman and her pals two months ago, an unknown suspect allegedly tossed an acid balloon at the 38-year-old victim. The victim had severe leg injuries and was sent to the hospital for treatment.