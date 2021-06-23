After “fights and people defecating in the street,” a neighbor “wants to weep” over the club’s intentions.

After a local neighbor expressed displeasure with his plans to keep the establishment open until 5 a.m., the proprietor of a Liverpool nightclub has responded.

Carl Hindley has submitted to Liverpool City Council for permission to extend the hours of the Pure Nightlounge venue on Back Colquitt Street in the city centre until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Thursday, the proposal will be heard by Liverpool Council’s Licensing Committee.

Not everyone is pleased with the plans, and one local homeowner has voiced his opposition to the 5 a.m. opening.

“It’s not unusual for there to be people shouting, singing, and drinking in the street, after Pure has closed, to after 5 a.m. on weekends,” the resident claimed, raising a variety of difficulties.

“There are regular fights and disturbances outside the building, and on weekends, the amount of nitrous oxide canisters left outside the bar and in the streets is incredible.”

"Obviously, this is an area where the nighttime economy is already very active, but I'm afraid I've had far more opportunities than I would have liked to observe people leaving Pure, defecating in a doorway, and returning to the club, leaving the nightclub to purchase illegal drugs, consuming them on the street, and returning, and generally being very antisocial at closing time."

“Because of the time it appears to take patrons to disperse, we are already in the slightly miserable situation where there is noise all night, and then, as soon as patrons finally disperse, the noise from early morning street cleaning begins, but the thought of Pure being allowed to open until 5 a.m. on weekends makes me want to cry,” the objection continues.

Mr Hindley has responded forcefully to the surrounding residents’ concerns, claiming that many of the problems are unrelated to his club.

He said: "During the period from 2018-2019 the city centre in general, especially Ropewalks and Concert Square areas were experiencing a high level of youths that had no business in the city centre other than."