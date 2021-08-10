After fighting off an 8-foot-long crocodile, a 70-year-old woman manages to escape the reptile’s jaws.

After being attacked by a big crocodile while washing kitchenware by a river in India, a 70-year-old woman heroically fought back.

Around Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s eastern state, an 8-foot-long crocodile tried to drag the woman into the river.

The woman, identified as Ahalya Parida, told The New Indian Express on Monday, “I was astonished when the crocodile suddenly appeared from the water and held onto my legs when I was washing kitchenware at the river ghat.”

Instead of waiting for aid, she started shouting and decided to confront the reptile.

According to reports, the woman poked the crocodile’s eyes, which caused the creature to lose its grip, allowing her to flee.

Parida was eventually transferred to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment because her condition was critical, according to Sambad English.

The woman’s bravery made her the center of attention in the community where the incident occurred. Residents were concerned, though, because four people have died as a result of crocodile attacks in the park in the last three months.

“Crocodiles are a major issue. Nobody, not even the animals, can dare to bathe in the river,” Arabinda Mandal, the former leader of the local governing body, is alleged to have claimed.

A crocodile attacked a man enjoying a swim in a river on Friday. When the cattle-rearer walked to the neighboring Brahmani river to wash himself, he was grazing the animals. A crocodile appeared from the knee-deep water, snatched the man in its teeth, and dragged him into the water, according to an eyewitness. Police and forest officials conducted a search but were unable to locate his body. “We have issued a warning to riverside villagers not to enter Bhitarkanika’s rivers, creeks, and water bodies. The Forest Department barred roughly 30 river ghats and warned villagers not to travel beyond the barricaded areas during the recent breeding season to prevent human-crocodile conflict,” said J.D. Pati, a senior forest official.