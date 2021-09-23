After ‘fighting’ locals, a kangaroo jumps into a freezing lake and is rescued by passers-by.

On two consecutive occasions, residents in Canberra, Australia, worked together to retrieve a kangaroo from Lake Burley Griffin early Tuesday morning.

A video submitted to the Canberra Notice Board Group on Facebook by David Boyd shows three people pulling off an early morning rescue. Two people waded through the freezing water and carried the kangaroo to the walkway, where a third person assisted it out of the water.

During the rescue, the sun was rising, and a few passersby watched as the kangaroo was dragged from the lake.

Boyd captioned the video, “This was my morning—only in Canberra—well done to these two guys genuine champions—bloody freezing—good news the kangaroo came good.”

He contacted Access Canberra, an organization that connects the public with Australian government services, according to The Canberra Times.

Kangaroos may lead a possible predator into the water and drown them, according to the Canadian Museum of Nature. The kangaroo in Boyd’s video, on the other hand, did not appear to fight the two individuals who were pulling him out of the water.

The triumph of the rescue was short-lived, as the kangaroo leaped into the lake a second time.

The kangaroo was seen “fighting” people before jumping into the chilly lake, according to the Canberra Times. According to the news organization, Penelope Twemlow was out on a stroll when she observed a group of individuals near the lake.

She stated, “I observed a kangaroo fighting, for lack of a better description, a gentleman on a bicycle.” “That gentleman tried to defend himself by putting his bike between him and the kangaroo, but the kangaroo chased him down again the moment he tried to flee.”

The kangaroo leapt into the water shortly after. “The kangaroo was definitely in distress and shaking fairly badly,” Twemlow said. She assisted the kangaroo out of the water with the help of a few other passers-by. When the kangaroo was pulled from the water, it began fighting a bystander, leaped into the water, and swam out into the center of the lake. Twemlow eventually had to leave due of the cold, she said.

"I became so cold since it was one degree outside—I have a photo of my clothes there."