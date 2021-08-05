After fifty years, my pal Les is still going strong.

Les Dennis, a comedian, television host, and actor, is celebrating 50 years in show business this year.

This Garston youngster hasn’t been off our TV screens for long, and he’s recently won his first movie role as the leading guy in Side Show, which will be released in theaters soon.

He is cast opposite Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head.

After starring in the West End production of Hairspray the Musical, he’ll be performing in Gilbert & Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore.

Not bad for a Scouser who began his career in comedy and got his big break on New Faces.

I won’t go over all of his credits because it’s too long, but I’ll mention a couple.

This young man and I initially met at the Shakespeare Theatre Club.

From the start, he was a young humorous impressionist who had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand.

We became fast friends, and I’ve had a lot of opportunities to work with him throughout his career.

One of the most thrilling periods in his life was when he began working on TV’s The Madhouse with Russ Abbot.

Dustin Gee was also on the show, and Dustin went on to take Les’ career in a different direction.

The Madhouse series lasted five years, and the summer seasons were completely sold out.

Les grew in size as the show grew in popularity.

He became a well-known figure.

When Les was on Celebrity Big Brother, I had the worst experience with him. My dear friend did appear to be a broken man.

Fortunately, he found solace in conversing with the hens.

Thank god he made the best of the situation.

One of my favorite parts of Les’ life was when he linked up with Dustin Gee.

The connection between them was remarkable, and the Laughter Show, a comedic sketch show that ran on the BBC from 1984 to 1986, was formed.

I was ecstatic to be a part of it, and I went on to participate as a guest on the first season in Blackpool.

“Summary concludes,” sadly.