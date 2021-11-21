After feeling “wrong and defective,” a city councillor battled suicidal thoughts.

When he was 15, a Liverpool city councillor contemplated suicide because he was torn between his faith and sexuality.

Harry Doyle, 25, is a gay guy who grew up in an evangelical church with anti-LGBT+ members.

The Knotty Ash counselor said: "I used to pray every night before I went to bed that this pressure, this anxiety, and this fear would just go away.

"And I'd feel the same way when I woke up in the morning. I had the impression that I wasn't being heard." Harry spent his boyhood at the church.

Every weekend, he attended church and Sunday school, while his parents attended Bible studies during the week.

Harry said: "It was an extremely important element of my upbringing. You know, I felt like I belonged somewhere. It was my neighborhood." But that all came to a stop one day when the preacher turned his wrath on gay individuals, just as Harry was beginning to notice his attraction to men.

When his pastor told his church not to purchase at a certain supermarket because they were sponsoring pride that year, Harry felt lost and empty.

Harry sat next to his mother, wondering whether she knew his secret, and pondered whether being gay was “bad” and “defective.”

Harry said: "I recall sitting there and feeling as if the spotlight was shining on me, even though no one was looking directly at me; it just felt like I was being called out.

“I recall feeling a rush of adrenaline that I can’t quite put into words. It was simply all physically moving, I recall.

“I’m at a loss for words. I felt empty, yet I was also afraid. I felt as if I were being singled out. Everything about me, including my beliefs, felt like it was being called into question.

“And I felt truly, very sad and lost from that moment on.”

Harry spiraled into sadness and anxiety, feeling as though he had no one to talk to about his problems.