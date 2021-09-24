After ‘feeling strange’ at a birthday party, Mum was hurried to the hospital.

A mother of three was brought to the hospital after becoming “funny” at her father’s birthday party.

In April of this year, Kirstin Hart, 49, was celebrating her father’s birthday when she began to feel “weird.”

She passed out seconds later and just managed to get herself onto the floor before losing consciousness, according to the MEN.

The Wigan woman, 49, and her husband, John, were rushed to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, where she suffered another seizure.

Kirsten received the tragic news that she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumor after having a series of examinations.

“When Kirstin went to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, she had another seizure, which really made me think something wasn’t right,” John, 50, added.

“She underwent a CT scan, which revealed a’shadow’ on her brain.

“She underwent an MRI scan the next day, which indicated she had a GBM brain tumor.”

Kirstin endured an arduous awake craniotomy to remove the tumor the following week at Salford Royal Hospital, where she had to remain awake due to the tumor’s proximity to functionally critical brain regions.

John, Kirstin’s 33-year-old husband, was unable to visit the hospital because to coronavirus limitations, but was relieved to learn that she had survived.

“The operation was a tremendous success,” John remarked.

“As soon as everything was completed, I received a phone call, which was a big comfort because these things sometimes go wrong. She had surgery on Wednesday and returned home on Friday, which was fantastic.”

Kirstin’s treatment did not end there; she had to go through six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

She has just finished the second month of a six-month cycle of chemotherapy and is doing well, according to her family, as of September 2021.

Instead of resting, John and his family, which includes Jodie, 29, Samuel, 23, and Daniel, 16, are taking on a new adventure.

The family will take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge with more than 40 loved ones in a ‘walk of hope’ for Brain Tumour Research.

Kirstin will also take part in the challenge, climbing Whernside, the highest of the peaks, in a. “The summary has come to an end.”