After feeling ‘overwhelmed,’ Kaye Adams of Loose Women does a funny stunt for fans.

Kaye Adams has spoken up on how she’s dealing with the omicron “tidal wave,” saying that she’s starting to feel “overwhelmed” by it all.

She wanted to bring a little joy into not just her own life, but also the lives of her admirers and following, by sharing her new expertise with them.

The panelist on Loose Women has been attempting to teach herself how to twerk.

She stated the clip was amusing and that she thought it may be funny “She talked to the camera, saying, “I am suffering a bit with the omicron tsunami tidal wave or whatever it turns out to be.” It’s a little overwhelming at times.

“So, I figured I’d simply have to do something to get myself out of this,” she says. “I know, it’s insane, but I’ve always wanted to learn how to twerk.”

She stated that she had recently interviewed someone who had taught her the secret to freeing up her booty-movements, and they had suggested her to start by putting her legs up against the wall, which would put her in an upside-down position.

“For some reason, being upside down frees your hips better,” she explained.

“You know what I’m going to do, don’t you?” Kaye continued.

In the next image, her bottom was caught on camera as she leaned against the wall with her heeled feet and shook her buttocks back and forth in an attempt to twerk.

She then shifted the angle so that we could see her backside from a different perspective before repeating the process.

She enquired: “What are your thoughts on it? Does it look okay to you? It still needs some improvement, but I believe we’re getting there.” When fans saw the video, they were in stitches and left comments on the page.

Claire expressed herself as follows: "You're worth a million dollars! @kayeadamsofficial @kayeadamsofficial @kayeadamsofficial @kayeadamsofficial @" Lulu stated, "Thank you, Kaye. I cried happy tears, and I hope you didn't pee a little."