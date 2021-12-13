After feeling fatigued and vomiting, a pregnant mother lost her baby boy.

A expectant mother who lost her baby after being diagnosed with colon cancer said she wanted to dispel the disease’s stigma.

Lauren Fresa, a cancer patient at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral, has advised people to talk about their symptoms, despite the danger of humiliation.

Lauren, 33, from Buckley, North Wales, was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 33, according to the Daily Post.

Lauren was admitted to the hospital with vomiting and extreme pain in February 2021, when physicians detected a blockage in her colon and conducted emergency surgery to put her with a colostomy bag.

Lauren’s baby, a boy, was lost four months into her pregnancy after she underwent the life-saving surgery.

“The surgeon stated I was approximately 24 hours away from my gut fully rupturing, which would have killed me,” she claimed.

“Unfortunately, we lost the baby and were told it was cancer all within those twenty-four hours,” says the mother.

Lauren was found to have a tumor in her rectum and the cancer had spread to her liver after the emergency surgery.

Lauren, who is currently having her second cycle of chemotherapy at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, is motivated to raise cancer awareness.

“The notion of this happening to someone else makes me sick because it was so traumatizing,” she said.

“I launched the Instagram page to share my story and to teach people that they can be the most powerful advocates for their own health because, at the end of the day, they know their own bodies.”

“I sensed something wasn’t quite right, and if I were in that situation again, I would have been more adamant about getting an investigation started sooner.”

“It’s been an abysmal ten months, truly abysmal, and the notion of another family going through it makes me incredibly sad, so whatever I can do to help anyone will make me feel a little better.”

Lauren chose to come out about her experience on her Instagram profile in order to break down the taboo around bowel cancer symptoms.

“I understand people are afraid to talk about it since it involves feces and your bottom,” she remarked.

