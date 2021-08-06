After feeling depressed, a woman “reports” her purchase to the police.

After joking that she had been “robbed” because of the lack of fragrance, a woman “reported” wax melts to Merseyside Police.

On Thursday (August 6), the woman from Liverpool purchased some Fairy Floss scented Yankee Candle wax melts for her home and was left disappointed when she discovered they “didn’t smell like anything.”

After the event, the woman joked on Twitter that she had been “robbed.”

READ MORE: As she stood on the M53 bridge, a ‘angel’ mother placed her arms around a woman.

She tagged Merseyside Police’s account in her tweet to “report” the “crime.”

“I purchased some Yankee Candle wax melts today and am unhappy to inform that I was robbed,” she stated. My house was supposed to smell like fairy floss, but it doesn’t smell like anything. @TheYankeeCandle, thank you for this. Hello? @MerseyPolice, sure, I’d like to report a crime.”

The police department replied to the demand for assistance around half an hour later, describing the situation as a “very severe concern.”

“Hello, this is certainly a very serious matter!” read the witty tweet. We have no idea how anyone survives without the scent of fairy floss, and while we generally advise you to phone 999 because the crime is still ongoing, we believe @TheYankeeCandle will be more inclined to assist this time! Best wishes!”

“Hello,,” stated Yankee Candle in response to the tweet. Thank you for getting in touch! Please reach out to us via DM and we’ll be pleased to help. Thanks! “The Yankee Candle Company.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.