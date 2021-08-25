After feeling cravings to “hurt people and animals,” Dad tortured and killed his dogs.

Jason Campbell went to a pet shop in Wallasey and bought the animals one at a time on various days under a false identity.

The 32-year-old then proceeded to his car and tortured each animal to death before killing them and tossing their remains into a trash can.

Campbell confessed the offences to a mental health worker this morning at Sefton Magistrates’ Court, prompting an RSPCA inquiry.

Campbell “admitted to having inclinations to harm people and animals” and “recently acted on them by torturing and killing two hamsters and a guinea pig,” according to prosecutor Peter Mitchell.

Officers spoke with the owner of Pets Paradise on Seaview Road, who confirmed that a man had purchased two hamsters and one crippled guinea pig with no use of its rear legs over the course of five weeks.

Campbell stated in an interview that he had been in discomfort owing to a prolapsed disc in his spine, which had led to sadness and worry.

After watching recordings of animals killing their progeny, he said he “began to experience sentiments of self-harm and hurting others, then it turned to animals.”

Mr Mitchell claimed that on the first occasion, Campbell went to the pet shop under a false identity and tortured and dismembered the animal while in his car.

Campbell went back two weeks later and bought another hamster, flicking it before breaking its neck.

Mr Mitchell stated that after another two weeks, he returned to the pet store and purchased a crippled guinea pig at a reduced price since its rear legs were not working.

The animal’s legs, ribs, and neck were all broken, according to the court.

On December 25, 2020, January 16, and January 27, Campbell, of The Mount, Heswall, guilty to three offences of causing needless suffering to an animal.

Campbell had not been provided a formal psychiatric assessment until recently, according to Campbell's lawyer, Amber Walker.