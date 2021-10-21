After fears that he would die in prison, a drug dealer with epilepsy is set free.

A judge recognized a cocaine and cannabis dealer’s fears about how his severe epilepsy would be managed inside cells, allowing him to avoid incarceration.

James Buckley was arrested in his Toxteth home’s toilet when police discovered 50 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of cannabis, and £9,000 during a raid.

Officers then linked him to a 10kg cannabis haul recovered from a mother-of-home, one’s which was also searched as part of the same operation and valued between £73,000 and £121,000 in value.

Buckley was sentenced after confessing to having cocaine with the purpose to distribute and two charges of having cannabis with the intent to distribute.

The defendant’s lawyer, Julian Nutter, previously told Liverpool Crown Court that his client had epilepsy and that his family was “quite frightened” that if he was imprisoned and had a seizure, he would not “have someone there to make sure it’s properly understood and handled, he would die.”

Today, Recorder Kate Bex, QC, recognised the concerns as “genuine, given the increased frequency with which you have been experiencing epileptic fits.”

Buckley’s past fits, including one in 2015 that was so severe that he had a dental injury, were mentioned by the judge.

His most recent seizure was so severe, the court heard, that he “had to be put in an induced coma for a few of days.”

Recorder Bex stated that it was widely acknowledged that jail healthcare was inferior to that available to the wider public.

Buckley had no prior convictions, was acting under duress from individuals over whom he had no control, and there was no proof he was street dealing, according to the QC.

Buckley was sentenced to two years in prison, with the first two years suspended, after pleading guilty to the charges.

He was also given an eight-week curfew and told to complete a ten-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

The case began on Monday, when prosecutor Frank Dillon described a Merseyside Police operation in November 2019 that yielded cocaine worth roughly £7,000. “The summary has come to an end.”